Weather Discussion: A slight warming trend this weekend and a bit more wind, otherwise we’re on a roll with more great Fall weather!

Tonight’s lows will again be in the 40s. Clear skies, maybe some patchy fog in spots near rivers or valleys.

This Weekend: Lots of sunshine and mild days with highs in the mid 70s. A bit more wind Saturday with winds Northeast from 10-15 mph. Otherwise a perfect first weekend for October.

Next week has more ups and downs with temperatures. it will warm to the 80s Wednesday but then a quick cool down Thursday. This front looks to come through mainly dry and for now the rain chance is minimal.

Here’s the Fall Colors Update: It’s beginning to turn but slowly. However, we’re starting to see some colors and will see more in the next few weeks due to these cool nights and sunny afternoons. Peak color is still forecast for Late October-Early November.

