Reside in St. Louis: The Central West End mansion with secret St. Louis history

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 1909 mansion that has been home to some well-known St. Louis families is on sale for $1,850,000.

48 Portland Place was built by Louis LaBeaume, one of the most prolific St. Louis architects of his day. The home has been lived in by some of the most well-known St. Louis families, including members of the Wright, Lemp and Lamberts.

The home has eight bedrooms, six full bathrooms and two partial bathrooms. It also has a Chinese-themed solarium and prohibition-ready rathskeller.

Samuel Hall and Jeffrey P. Warner with Dielmann Sotheby’s International Realty hold the listing. Click here for more information.

