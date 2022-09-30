Reside in St. Louis: The Central West End mansion with secret St. Louis history

Caption
By KMOV Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 10:01 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 1909 mansion that has been home to some well-known St. Louis families is on sale for $1,850,000.

48 Portland Place was built by Louis LaBeaume, one of the most prolific St. Louis architects of his day. The home has been lived in by some of the most well-known St. Louis families, including members of the Wright, Lemp and Lamberts.

The home has eight bedrooms, six full bathrooms and two partial bathrooms. It also has a Chinese-themed solarium and prohibition-ready rathskeller.

Samuel Hall and Jeffrey P. Warner with Dielmann Sotheby’s International Realty hold the listing. Click here for more information.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

This exquisite property has also been home to some of the most well-known St. Louis Families...
WATCH Reside in St. Louis: Unlock the hidden secrets of St. Louis's most famous families
Walk to End Alzheimer's Logo
Join KMOV’s Kent Ehrhardt for the St. Louis Walk to End Alzheimer’s
This spectacular mansion sits on a private 6+ acre estate.
Reside in St. Louis: Colonial-style mansion for sale in St. Louis
7327 Christopher Drive
WATCH Reside in St. Louis: Spectacular mansion on 6+ acres