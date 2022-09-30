Overturned school bus halts traffic amid multi-car crash on I-70

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A school bus overturned and rested on the concrete median following a crash on Interstate 70 Friday morning.

Just before 6 a.m., first responders shut down the eastbound lanes near Carrie for a three-car crash involving a school bus. No children were aboard.

However, police reported one of the drivers had minor injuries.

