Man hit by car, killed in South County Friday morning

By Dan Greenwald
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 2:04 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SOUTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) - A man was hit by a car and killed in South County Friday morning.

The accident happened at the intersection of Telegraph and Sappington Barracks around 6:30 a.m. Police tell News 4 that the man had been walking along Telegraph before he got to the intersection with Sappington Barracks. He stepped from behind a pole into the path of an oncoming car, which hit him.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver stayed at the scene.

