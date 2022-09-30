Man hit by car, killed in South County Friday morning

SOUTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) - A man was hit by a car and killed in South County Friday morning.

The accident happened at the intersection of Telegraph and Sappington Barracks around 6:30 a.m. Police tell News 4 that the man had been walking along Telegraph before he got to the intersection with Sappington Barracks. He stepped from behind a pole into the path of an oncoming car, which hit him.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver stayed at the scene.

