NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was hospitalized after being shot overnight near a North County market Friday morning.

The shooting happened in the 9800 block of Halls Ferry Road just before 11:30 p.m., police said. A man was shot in his torso.

He was rushed to a hospital in critical condition. No additional information was released.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.