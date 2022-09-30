Chemical spill reported in south St. Louis neighborhood
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SOUTH ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - First responders were called to a South City neighborhood following a chemical spill Friday.
A Hazardous Materials Task Force is assisting the St. Louis City Fire Department after a 55-gallon drum of acetone ruptured near the Sigma-Aldrich building on South 2nd Street just before 12:30 p.m.
No additional information has been released.
This is a developing story. News 4 will update with more information.
