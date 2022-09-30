Chemical spill reported in south St. Louis neighborhood

SOUTH ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - First responders were called to a South City neighborhood following a chemical spill Friday.

A Hazardous Materials Task Force is assisting the St. Louis City Fire Department after a 55-gallon drum of acetone ruptured near the Sigma-Aldrich building on South 2nd Street just before 12:30 p.m.

No additional information has been released.

This is a developing story. News 4 will update with more information.

