Chemical spill reported in south St. Louis neighborhood

Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime scene do not cross caution tape at night.(Ajax9 | Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SOUTH ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - First responders were called to a South City neighborhood following a chemical spill Friday.

A Hazardous Materials Task Force is assisting the St. Louis City Fire Department after a 55-gallon drum of acetone ruptured near the Sigma-Aldrich building on South 2nd Street just before 12:30 p.m.

No additional information has been released.

This is a developing story. News 4 will update with more information.

