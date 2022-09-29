Richard Emery testifies in quadruple murder trial

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Richard Emery told a St. Charles jury about a murderous night in a courtroom Thursday during his trial. It’s the first time they’ve heard from Emery, who is accused of killing his girlfriend, her two kids and her mother in December of 2018.

There is one thing Emery has repeatedly said on the stand: “I don’t know.” His testimony on his memory of the night of the murder cast a blurry picture. He admitted to the killings but said he does not remember many of the specifics.

Prosecutors spent more than six hours on Thursday pressing Emery about the night he admitted to killing his girlfriend, Kate Kasten, and her family. He told the jury the killings were an out-of-body experience.

“Sir, I was not in control, no,” Emery said sitting on the stand.

“Who pulled the trigger?” The prosecutor said moments later. “I did,” Emery responded.

Emery said the trial has opened his eyes to things he was previously unaware of.

“I learned a lot about this during the trial,” he said. “I didn’t look at or was provided crime scene photos, autopsy photos.”

Prosecutors attempted to refresh his memory by playing a portion of the responding officer’s body camera video. The judge did not allow sound to be recorded in the courtroom.

A prosecutor asked Emery why he shot Kasten’s 10-year-old son, Jonathan, three times. He broke down after the question, saying he didn’t know why he did it.

After fleeing the house, Emery said he saw two police officers along Muegge Road. He turned in the opposite direction after seeing them, he said.

Prosecutors asked why.

“I knew I was absolutely screwed at that point,” Emery said. " Because of what happened, because of what I already told you, sir...I was aware but I was not conscious.”

The case hinges on whether Emery was in some kind of disassociated state that would have prevented him from deliberating about the murders. Closing arguments could begin as soon as tomorrow.

