Gradual Warming Trend Impacts The Weekend

First Alert Forecast
By Steve Templeton
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Weather Discussion: Cool mornings and dry, mild days under sunny skies. That’s the outlook for the foreseeable future with a trend for slightly warmer days through the weekend. Highs will reach near to a tad above normal levels this weekend in the mid to upper 70s. Expect a little more wind this weekend too with Northeast winds at 10-15 mph.

The dry pattern continues though much of next week.

7 Day Forecast

