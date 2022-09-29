Gradual Warming Trend Impacts The Weekend

Weather Discussion: Cool mornings and dry, mild days under sunny skies. That’s the outlook for the foreseeable future with a trend for slightly warmer days through the weekend. Highs will reach near to a tad above normal levels this weekend in the mid to upper 70s. Expect a little more wind this weekend too with Northeast winds at 10-15 mph.

The dry pattern continues though much of next week.

