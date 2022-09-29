Governor to highlight historic investments at various St. Louis sites

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Missouri Governor Mike Parson will be making stops across the St. Louis area to highlight investments and opportunities in workforce development and education.

As part of his statewide tour, Parson will visit Kirkwood High School, St. Louis Community College Florissant Valley’s Center for Workforce Education, and the Wentzville GM Assembly Plant. Recently, GM announced investments in plants nationwide to prepare for more electric vehicles.

Thursday, St. Louisans will learn what could be in store for the future of the Wentzville facility.

In 2019, Parson was present when the GM President stated they’ll invest $1 billion to start building the next generation of Chevrolet Colorado and GMC Canyon. The plant got upgrades including to the body shop, assembly area and paint shop. Those upgrades were the aftermath of a $50 million tax break for GM from the state.

The company previewed the 2023 models of the trucks in August, which the company hopes to start producing in the first quarter of next year.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.