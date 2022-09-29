Family in the Metro organizes to help loved ones, other Hurricane Ian victims

WOOD RIVER (KMOV) - It’s just off East St. Louis Avenue in Wood River, Illinois, where you will find Angela Valdes. However, her heart is thousands of miles away.

“I was going to fly back because that’s my nature. I want to be there with my family. I want to be in the middle of helping people, but unfortunately, they shut the airports down before I could get back there,” said Valdes.

Valdes is talking about Cape Coral, Florida, which is where many of her friends and family live. Some of their homes were caught in the middle of Hurricane Ian’s path.

“I remember my daughter and her son were in their apartment, [and] my granddaughter was in her apartment,” said Valdes. “And they were both in mandatory evacuated areas. They said they were going to stay, and I said absolutely not.”

“There was a couple of times that we definitely had to go hunker down in like a safe place of the home,” said Josh Du-Lany, Valdes’ son-in-law.

Du-Lany spoke with News 4 over the phone from Cape Coral, as Valdes successfully made contact with her family after some time with no cell reception. They are now sheltering in Valdes’ second home in Cape Coral, which sustained less damage than other parts of the community.

“At least 12 straight hours we were kind of in the thick of it,” said Du-Lany. “We saw fences being ripped out of people’s yards, our vinyl fencing got ripped out of the yard, shingles coming off of roofs…there’s trees down everywhere, power lines laying on top of people’s homes, and it’s just [weird]. It is weird to see your community like that.”

Valdes hopes her community here in the Metro can now help families like hers who have been impacted back on the southwest coast of Florida.

“We need to fill this truck. It’s empty right now. We have a lot of people getting things together: people giving financially, my husband is at the store now buying more supplies, but that truck has a long way to go to get full,” she said.

Valdes’ family organization is called Churches on the Streets STL, which also has a location out in Cape Coral. The group plans on collecting supplies and donations from residents over the next few days before she and her husband hit the road to Florida. Her goal is to leave by this Saturday or Sunday.

“We’ll hit the streets in our vehicles where it’s safe to do and just go door to door asking people if they need tarps, if they need supplies, and just helping people,” said Valdes.

She says even the smallest contribution to filling their truck will help storm victims on their path to recovery.

“They’ll bounce back. It’ll take a lot of help, a lot of effort. It takes a lot of people to make this work, but it will...it’ll go back to a beautiful place again,” said Valdes.

To help donate or provide supplies needed to help hurricane relief efforts, contact Churches on the Streets STL via email at churchesonthestreets@gmail.com. Valdes says residents can also drop off supplies at their truck, which is stationed at 209 Old St. Louis Rd in Wood River, Illinois.

