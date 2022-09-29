Execution date set for man convicted in ex-girlfriend’s murder

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(MGN)
By Matt Woods
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISSOURI (KMOV) -- A man convicted in 2006 of killing his ex-girlfriend will be executed next year, the Missouri Supreme Court said. His execution date was set for January 3.

Scott McLaughlin of Wright City was found guilty of killing 45-year-old Beverly Guenther on Nov. 20, 2003, as she was leaving her work in Earth City. Court documents said McLaughlin killed Guenther by stabbing and strangling her.

Scott McLaughlin has been on death row since 2006.
Scott McLaughlin has been on death row since 2006.(Missouri Supreme Court)

A federal appeals court reinstated McLaughlin’s death penalty in 2021. He has been on death row for nearly 16 years.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Generic Gavel
Former New York pastor sentenced for sexual abuse of St. Louis girl, 15
Graphic
St. Louis woman crashes, dies in central Missouri
hair salon shooting
Police identify man killed inside barbershop in The Grove
This exquisite property has also been home to some of the most well-known St. Louis Families...
WATCH Reside in St. Louis: Unlock the hidden secrets of St. Louis's most famous families