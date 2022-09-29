Execution date set for man convicted in ex-girlfriend’s murder

MISSOURI (KMOV) -- A man convicted in 2006 of killing his ex-girlfriend will be executed next year, the Missouri Supreme Court said. His execution date was set for January 3.

Scott McLaughlin of Wright City was found guilty of killing 45-year-old Beverly Guenther on Nov. 20, 2003, as she was leaving her work in Earth City. Court documents said McLaughlin killed Guenther by stabbing and strangling her.

Scott McLaughlin has been on death row since 2006. (Missouri Supreme Court)

A federal appeals court reinstated McLaughlin’s death penalty in 2021. He has been on death row for nearly 16 years.

