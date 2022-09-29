Execution date set for man convicted in ex-girlfriend’s murder
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MISSOURI (KMOV) -- A man convicted in 2006 of killing his ex-girlfriend will be executed next year, the Missouri Supreme Court said. His execution date was set for January 3.
Scott McLaughlin of Wright City was found guilty of killing 45-year-old Beverly Guenther on Nov. 20, 2003, as she was leaving her work in Earth City. Court documents said McLaughlin killed Guenther by stabbing and strangling her.
A federal appeals court reinstated McLaughlin’s death penalty in 2021. He has been on death row for nearly 16 years.
