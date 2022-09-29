Chicago museum puts creepy dolls in public displays ahead of Halloween

By KMOV Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHICAGO (KMOV) -- Just in time for Halloween, a Chicago museum is really leaning into the creepy aspect of the holiday.

A new exhibit at the Chicago History Museum staff hand-selected 15 of the spookiest dolls from their archives and strategically placed them among the thousands of other artifacts on public display.

Museum visitors get a program with a list of the dolls and their stories, which can be used to hold a scavenger hunt.

