Chicago museum puts creepy dolls in public displays ahead of Halloween

CHICAGO (KMOV) -- Just in time for Halloween, a Chicago museum is really leaning into the creepy aspect of the holiday.

A new exhibit at the Chicago History Museum staff hand-selected 15 of the spookiest dolls from their archives and strategically placed them among the thousands of other artifacts on public display.

Museum visitors get a program with a list of the dolls and their stories, which can be used to hold a scavenger hunt.

