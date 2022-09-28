University City looking to buy out 24 homes in River Des Peres floodplain

UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. (KMOV) - Despite plans to buy out 380 properties, University City is now looking to purchase only 24 homes in the River Des Peres flood plain.

“We would have liked to purchase all of the homes that were flooded, but it just wasn’t practical according to SEMA,” says City Manager Gregory Rose. “They did not see a path for having 300 homes funded by federal funding.”

Properties on Wilson Avenue and Burch Lane, in addition to the Hafner Court Apartments, are a part of the new buyback plan.

“We believe that the estimated cost for the purchase of all 24 homes is about $4.7 million total,” says Rose.

If SEMA approves the buyouts, selected homeowners could see an estimated $195,833 check.

Carol Horth lives in one of the 24 homes on the list.

“It’s a relief to not have to worry about taking care of another flood I will tell you that,” says Horth. “I’m grateful that we get a buyout or relocation. I feel for the people that didn’t get it.”

Hafner Courts apartment owner tells News 4 that despite his attempts to rebuild after the flood, he is willing to sell the property.

“It’s an apartment complex that every time it rains, it’s in harm’s way,” says Rose.

University City hopes another basin will serve as an alternative to prevent flooding for the 300-plus homeowners not included in the buyout.

According to the Army Corps of Engineers, there is a $14 million project underway that will relocate an Overland dog park and turn it into an 8-acre, 13-foot water placeholder for River Des Peres.

“We wanted to put our best effort forward to at least help some of our residents who we know are flooded frequently, who go through this emotional turbulence every time it rains,” says Rose.

Residents like Horth have lived in the floodplain for 24 years and are ready to pack up and go.

“What I lost in the floods is just stuff and it can be replaced if it’s important,” says Horth. “I’ll take the memories with me.”

University City tells News 4 they plan to bring an appraiser to value the homes once they get approval from state emergency management officials.

Address to be bought out

1163 Wilson

1157 Wilson

1153 Wilson

1131 Wilson

1052 Wilson

1087 Wilson

1083 Wilson

1079 Wilson

1075 Wilson

1067 Wilson

1149 Wilson

1059 Wilson

1131 Burch

1119 Burch

1163 Burch

1156 Burch

1159 Burch

1155 Burch

1144 Burch

1149 Burch

1130 Burch

1148 Burch

1135 Burch

1136 Burch

Hafner Court Apartments

