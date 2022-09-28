St. Mary’s High School in South City to close

St. Mary's High School
St. Mary's High School(KMOV)
By Dan Greenwald
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 7:37 PM CDT
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Mary’s High School in South City will close at the end of the 2022-2023 school year, the school announced Tuesday evening.

The school, which is located on S. Grand, said it was told of the decision by the Archdiocese. In a statement, St. Mary’s said it is working with influential alumni and local business leaders to look at operating as a Catholic high school independent from the Archdiocese.

Famous alumni include former St. Louis Mayor Francis Slay and baseball player and broadcaster Joe Garagiola

