St. Mary’s High School in South City to close

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Mary’s High School in South City will close at the end of the 2022-2023 school year, the school announced Tuesday evening.

The school, which is located on S. Grand, said it was told of the decision by the Archdiocese. In a statement, St. Mary’s said it is working with influential alumni and local business leaders to look at operating as a Catholic high school independent from the Archdiocese.

Famous alumni include former St. Louis Mayor Francis Slay and baseball player and broadcaster Joe Garagiola

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.