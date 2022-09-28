Proposed development looks to bring new life to Benton Park West

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A St. Louis City corner is now in position for a total revamp. Right now, a community garden sits at the corner of Arsenal and Jefferson, but a new proposal calls on affordable senior living units.

A new rendering of “Benton Park Place” shows a 49-unit mixed-income housing development. It also includes room for food and retail which is already proving to be a big hit in the neighborhood.

“I would love that. A bunch of restaurants moved out to The Foundry,” Benton Park West resident Jake Parham shared. “That’s nice and see that area get built up. But it wouldn’t be bad to have that here and have some places within walking distance my family could visit often.”

DeSales Community Development said it’s a project several years in the making and provides a new option for an aging population.

“In this area, seniors looking for a place to live have no options in the affordable range for them,” DeSales Community Development Assistant Director Becky Reinhart explained. “This will make it possible for the people who live in Benton Park West and surrounding neighborhoods to not leave their neighborhood when they decide they aren’t wanting to take care of a two-story, 100-year-old brick house anymore.”

Benton Park Place targets people 62 years of age and older.

Matt Elimore is the Executive Director of Five Star Senior Center, a partner in this proposed development. His facility provides resources for older and disabled adults, including transportation.

“When you’re in the senior world you hear this population is underserved and that’s true,” Elimore explained. “A lot of efforts are focused on children or medical causes. Those are great causes. There are still a lot of aging people that need support and projects like this will hopefully fill that gap.”

Elimore said many clients he works with already live in the Benton Park West area.

“We hear day after day how they want to remain here,” Elimore shared. “Services DeSales are offering and organizations like us are making sure they can live here independently safely, happily, and successfully.

Breaking ground on this new project is dependent on being awarded low-income housing tax credits.

“This neighborhood has been waiting for far too long to see this space develop. Low-income tax credits have become more competitive in Missouri in the last several years,” Reinhart said. “Our vision would put this property back on the tax rolls. We’d be making payments to the city. Purchasing this land from the city and see a structure this corner and neighborhood deserves.”

A decision is expected in early December.

As for the community garden, it will relocate just a few steps west along Arsenal.

“There is a lot waiting in the pipeline to happen,” Reinhart explained. “We know the need has not decreased. The need for affordable housing has for sure not gone down.”

For Parham, he hopes this is the first of many new developments in the neighborhood.

“Super excited to see new buildings, new faces,” Parham said. “Just not seeing boarded up buildings anymore.”

