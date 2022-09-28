Oakville High School on lockdown as police investigate threat

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Another school in the Mehlville School District went under lockdown for the second time this week.

The district said Oakville High School went under lockdown around 12:30 p.m. after a threatening message was found at the school. Police are looking into the matter.

Staff and students are safe.

Mehlville High School went under lockdown on Monday after a threat to “invade” the school. Read the story here.

