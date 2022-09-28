Oakville High School on lockdown as police investigate threat
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Another school in the Mehlville School District went under lockdown for the second time this week.
The district said Oakville High School went under lockdown around 12:30 p.m. after a threatening message was found at the school. Police are looking into the matter.
Staff and students are safe.
Mehlville High School went under lockdown on Monday after a threat to “invade” the school. Read the story here.
Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.