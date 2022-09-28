Man arrested in deadly shooting of 41-year-old North City man
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
NORTH ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - An arrest was made in connection to a fatal shooting in north St. Louis.
The shooting happened in the 1300 block of Goodfellow Blvd. Police found Eddie Johnson, 41, was shot and taken to a local hospital where died. According to police, a suspect was taken into custody.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Homicide Division directly at 314-444-5371, or anyone with a tip who wants to remain anonymous and is interested in a reward can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).
Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.