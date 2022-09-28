Inflation causing road projects in St. Charles to double in price

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - From the grocery store to the gas pump, inflation is impacting prices. Now the City of St. Charles says it’s causing road construction prices to double in cost as they figure out ways to save taxpayer dollars.

“We’ve talked to MoDOT and others in the industry and they’re seeing 45 percent on average throughout the entire state for increases,” said Brad Temme, the Director of Engineering for the City of St. Charles.

At Tuesday night’s council meeting, they discussed how to keep prices down and what projects might need to be put on hold.

A project to replace the culvert at Zumbehl Road was estimated to cost $2.8 million. Two bids in April came in at $4.7 million, but in August, the lowest bid came in at $5.6 million. They plan to accept the low bid and delay other projects.

The road widening project at Boschertown Road will be delayed due to rising costs. The original estimate was $4.1 million but the latest bid came in at $6.9 million. They plan to resubmit requests for bids at the end of the year with the hope prices change.

Temme says there are so many projects happening across the region and not enough contractors. In an effort to get better bids, they are proposing reaching out to contractors outside the area, considering stipends for bidding on city projects and considering ordering long lead item materials from providers and supplying them to contractors.

