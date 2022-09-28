Police: Person shot, killed inside barbershop in The Grove

By KMOV Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 2:43 PM CDT
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are investigating a deadly shooting inside a barbershop in The Grove.

Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said someone entered the Southside Barber & Beauty Salon on Manchester Avenue just before 2:30 p.m. and shot someone, killing them.

Officers on the scene said the gunman doesn’t seem to be connected to the victim in any way.

That person was arrested.

No other information was released about the victim.

