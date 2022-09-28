Cool Mornings, Gradual Warming Trend

Weather Discussion: Expect temperatures to drop quickly for your evening plans, into the 50s as the sun sets. Then we’ll hit 40s for morning lows again but each day the temperatures will be slightly higher. This is part of a gradual warming trend into the weekend as highs climb to near 70 Thursday and mid to low 70s Friday through the weekend. The high pressure in control continues to dominate. It’s a slow mover in part because the west to east weather pattern is clogged as Hurricane Ian slams into Florida and meanders up into the Southeast.

Dangerous Hurricane Ian makes landfall along the southwest Florida coast today. You can watch our sister station’s coverage live from Sarasota, click here.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.