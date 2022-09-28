Cardinals to honor future Hall of Famers Molina and Pujols this Sunday

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) -Sunday’s game at Busch Stadium will have a special ceremony honoring the legends and future Hall of Famers Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina.

The ceremony will be held before Sunday’s game, the team’s final regular season home game.

Busch Stadium gates will open at 10″45 a.m. and the pre-game ceremony will start at 12:30 p.m. Fans are asked to get there early to make sure they are seated for the ceremony.

