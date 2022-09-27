No rain for at least the next 7 days

First Alert Forecast
By Leah Hill
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Weather Discussion: Today will be very similar to yesterday with a high temperature of 72°. The winds are light, just blowing around 5 to 10mph. Clear skies this afternoon will give way to starry skies tonight. Overnight lows drop to the 40s in St. Louis. However, areas north of the metro need to watch for patchy frost as these next couple of mornings they could see lows in the upper 30s.

I have no rain chances in the upcoming 7-day forecast. We’ll enjoy mild afternoons in the 70s with sweater weather in the mornings.

7 Day Forecast

