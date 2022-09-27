St. Charles woman sentenced for $2.5 million in Missouri Medicaid fraud

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A St. Charles woman was sentenced to four years and nine months in prison for her role in a $2.5 million fraud involving Missouri’s Medicaid program.

Barbara Martin was ordered to pay $2,566,989 to Missouri’s Medicaid program and $58,295 to the U.S. Small Business Administration.

According to court documents, Martin billed the Missouri Medicaid program a total of over $2.5 million between 2014 and 2020 through a business fraudulently enrolled in Medicaid. The business was called Legacy Consumer Directed Services. Some of the money was for care that was never provided and the court says Martin spent time in Miami, Las Vegas or Atlanta when she had claimed she was providing personal care services for clients.

Martin and her daughter Zamika Walls conspired to submit a false loan application to the Paycheck Protection Program on behalf of Legacy.

Walls was sentenced to 15 months in prison and ordered to pay $127,491.

Both women pleaded guilty to two counts of health care fraud.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.