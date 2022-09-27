SSM Health hosting free drive-thru flu clinic in October

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – SSM Health will have drive-thru flu vaccination clinics at various locations on Saturday, Oct. 8.

Anyone older than 9 years old will be able to receive the vaccine at any of the locations. The Cardinal Glennon clinic will vaccinate anyone age 6 months and older. No high-dose vaccinations will be available.

Below are the times and locations for the SSM Health flu clinics:

SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital 7:30 a.m. – vaccine runs out Parking lot next to Ronald McDonald House 3450 Park Avenue Saint Louis, MO 63104 - Food distribution event in partnership with St. Louis Area Foodbank; for food distribution information contact the St. Louis Area Foodbank at 314-292-6262.

SSM Health St. Clare Hospital - Fenton 8 a.m. – noon 1015 Bowles Avenue Fenton, MO 63026

SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis 8 a.m. – noon Parking Lot 1 12303 DePaul Drive Saint Louis, MO 63044

In addition, SSM Health Medical Group will hold separate drive-thru flu clinics weekly at the below locations and times. For more information or to schedule an appointment call 314-955-9600.

Every Saturday, 09/24/2022 – 11/05/2022 | 8 a.m. – noon

South County: 5252 S Lindbergh Blvd Saint Louis, MO 63126

North County: 1120 Shackelford Road Florissant, MO 63031

Central/City: 1035 Bellevue Ave Saint Louis, MO 63117 (garage off Ethel and Bellevue)

West, St. Charles: 400 First Capital Drive St. Charles, MO 63301

West, Wentzville: 1603 Wentzville Parkway Wentzville, MO 63385

Wednesday 1:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. & Friday 8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. (through October)

South County only: 5252 S Lindbergh Blvd Saint Louis, MO 63126

Anyone over the age of 2 must wear a mask to receive the flu vaccine. Those receiving the flu vaccine must not be COVID positive or have any symptoms of COVID.

