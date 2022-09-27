South County staple feels the effects of rising commercial rental costs

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Inside the Watering Bowl on South Hanley Road, top dawg Jeremy King is working against the clock to get their dog grooming and boarding facility back up and running since it flooded back in July.

“All the drywall, electrical, flooring, fencing, turf, everything had to go and all the contents floated their way out of here,” said King. “Basically everything four feet and below had to be replaced.”

It has been a challenging experience for him and his staff, on top of preparing to say goodbye to their location in South County, the first Watering Bowl, which has been a staple to the community for over 12 years.

“It’s sort of like a first born if you will, and it’s just always going to be special,” said King. “I was physically sick for the last week or two, especially as I knew we were going to have to announce this.”

King says the South County space, off of Lemay Ferry Road and Lindberg Blvd, was sold by their landlord to make way for a QuikTrip gas station.

“I mean I’m frustrated, obviously there’s a QuikTrip literally four blocks away currently, but at the same time, I get it. They have a business to run. I’m running a business,” he said. “You can’t help but kind of roll your eyes knowing that they’re moving four blocks away and as a result, we’re being put out of business.”

Finding a new spot in the county that could support a dog boarding facility has become a financial challenge for the company, echoing a similar burden other businesses across the metro have faced in staying afloat amid rising rent prices.

“I definitely feel like we got priced out because I can’t emphasize enough how hard we looked and tried to stay in South County,” said King. “Our corner was kind of the ugly corner at that intersection, the other three in the time we’ve been there have all been remodeled and revamped by corporate-type companies. So, you didn’t have to be a genius to see that at some point they were coming for us too.”

“Regardless of whether we’re talking about buying, renting, commercial, residential...what we’re seeing is that prices on everything have just gone through the roof, and so things that used to make sense a lot of times don’t anymore. We call it COVID pricing,” said Jenifer Garcia, who is a broker and owner of Garcia Properties.

Garcia says inflation is one reason why businesses may be getting priced out of commercial spaces. This includes things like the rising costs of lumber to build and or renovate existing properties, which could impact how much landlords increase rent.

“We don’t want to rock the boat. I cannot speak for other landlords,” said Garcia. “But we’re not big on raising rent.”

Garcia says it is unclear when rental prices will shift as rising interest rates can also impact a person’s decision to rent over buying space for their business.

“Before you rent a space, just get to know your landlord. Figure out what their plans are,” said Garcia. “Are they someone who is planning on doing a bunch of crazy things to your building that’s going to cause costs to go up...or even just asking how they’ve handled rent increases in the past,” said Garcia.

King says they hope they can one day buy space in South County and bring back the Watering Bowl for good. In the meantime, he says the support they have received from customers in the area has shined a positive light during a challenging time.

“I was worried that they were [going to] be disappointed and frustrated and angry and all of those things…because I was disappointed and frustrated and angry, and I felt like I was letting a lot of people down,” said King. “To have that instead met with such support and love and all that stuff was, it was really touching for sure.”

The Watering Bowl in South County will close on October 2. King says they are working to get the South Hanley location in Brentwood reopened by then, to facilitate customers. All staff that have chosen to continue with the Watering Bowl, despite South County’s closure, have been relocated to work at one of the three remaining locations.

