O’Fallon, Mo. emergency crews rescue family, their cat from late-night blaze

O’FALLON, Mo. (KMOV) - First responders in O’Fallon, Mo rescued a family and their pet cat from a fire that broke out at a home Monday night.

The fire broke out around 9:30 p.m. in a garage at a home on Dorchester Court. In a Facebook post, firefighters say O’Fallon, Mo. police officers got three people and the family’s cat out of the home before they arrived to put the blaze out.

All three people were taken to a hospital with minor injuries, they have since been released. The cat was treated and is expected to be okay.

