O’Fallon, Mo. emergency crews rescue family, their cat from late-night blaze

First responders in O’Fallon, Mo rescued a family and their pet cat from a fire that broke out...
First responders in O’Fallon, Mo rescued a family and their pet cat from a fire that broke out at a home Monday night(O'Fallon Mo Fire Protection District)
By Dan Greenwald
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

O’FALLON, Mo. (KMOV) - First responders in O’Fallon, Mo rescued a family and their pet cat from a fire that broke out at a home Monday night.

The fire broke out around 9:30 p.m. in a garage at a home on Dorchester Court. In a Facebook post, firefighters say O’Fallon, Mo. police officers got three people and the family’s cat out of the home before they arrived to put the blaze out.

All three people were taken to a hospital with minor injuries, they have since been released. The cat was treated and is expected to be okay.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Dawan Ferguson at his sentencing on Sept. 27, 2022.
Dawan Ferguson sentenced to life in prison for son's murder
Graphic
Attempted escapees injure guard at Juvenile Detention Center
A judge will determine whether Martinez is psychologically fit to stand trial.
Man who stole nearly $600K from Home Depot gets 9 years in prison
Young Expressions Childcare
Good Samaritan finds toddlers who wandered away from St. Louis County daycare