Man who stole nearly $600K from Home Depot gets 9 years in prison

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A Vinita Park man was sentenced to nine years in prison after stealing nearly $600,000 worth of items from Home Depot and returning them for gift cards.

Xavier Brown was also ordered to repay Home Depot the $598,036. Brown was convicted of four counts of wire fraud and one count of unauthorized use of an access device.

According to court documents, Brown used more than 1,700 temporary drivers’ licenses to make 1,900 returns of merchandise he stole across 20 states from 2017 to 2021.

