Kirkwood works to find new ways to increase parking in its downtown

KIRKWOOD, Mo. (KMOV) - One St. Louis County suburb is working to find new ways to increase parking in its downtown.

News 4 has reported on Kirkwood seeing a boom in development in the last year. The city said it’s encouraging more people to explore the city. But in a community of almost 28,000 people, the new visitors are creating a higher demand for parking spots.

Laura Poe and her two children enjoyed a fall day at the Kirkwood Farmers Market on Monday, after a few laps looking for a place to park.

“I feel like we are driving up and down all the streets to find a spot,” Poe said.

Poe said her family recently moved back from Colorado. She said she’s happy to spend a little more time finding a parking spot or even parking further away to explore all the new places that have popped up in her time away.

“We do our circles right until we can find one because that’s where we want to eat or meet up with family,” Poe shared. “That’s a big part of Kirkwood is the community.”

Kirkwood is working to find new ways to create more parking spaces in its downtown. Coming out of the pandemic, the city is seeing an increase in daily visitors. It follows a couple year span of a boom in development. @KMOV pic.twitter.com/1f8VSEkVHN — David Amelotti (@DavidAmelottiTV) September 27, 2022

Some say finding a spot in Kirkwood is all about timing.

“I think there is ample parking here, when you look at other areas of town,” shopper Molly Gray said. “It’s nice that it’s free.”

Further down Argonne, parking is an ongoing issue for staple businesses.

Limited parking isn't new for some downtown businesses. @KMOV



“It is tough, Billy G’s General Manager Matthew Fazio explained. “I hear from a lot of customers, they park blocks away, three four blocks away.” pic.twitter.com/ybLA5fh4Ej — David Amelotti (@DavidAmelottiTV) September 27, 2022

“It is tough,” Billy G’s General Manager Matthew Fazio explained. “I hear from a lot of customers, they park blocks away, three four blocks away.”

Fazio said he has more than 30 years of experience in the restaurant business. He said business is at an all-time high. He said people are wanting to explore after the COVID-19 pandemic. Fazio says even more demand for parking will be created when the new 4Hands Brewery opens across the street.

“We’d like to see more garages but you don’t want to with high historic views... other than that I don’t know what we could really do,” Fazio said.

A city spokesperson told News 4 Kirkwood has “adequate parking.” That’s the same phrasing used in a 2017 parking study that states a surplus of about 3,900 spots across town.

Executive Director of the Downtown Kirkwood Special Business District Donna Poe said that number is misleading.

“They count spaces most people wouldn’t use. There are spots behind my office that people don’t know about, but they counted spaces like that,” Donna Poe explained. “So it depends on your perspective on what people can find and what they’re comfortable doing.”

A 2017 Parking Study @KirkwoodCity completed as part of its master plan says there is an approximate surplus of 3,373 spaces during the day and 3,867 spaces during the evening. But some disagree with the study's findings. @KMOV pic.twitter.com/T3cbgruw94 — David Amelotti (@DavidAmelottiTV) September 27, 2022

According to the study, the total amount of public parking is 2,212, which represents between 90% and 113% of the demand. That’s not factoring increased demand coming out of the pandemic.

To help lessen the burden on area businesses and residents, the City of Kirkwood now has an agreement with St. Peters Parish to keep one of its parking lots open for public use. The city will pay the Catholic school and church per spot as part of that arrangement. Fazio said it’s making an instant difference for customers.

“It means a lot, it’s very important,” Fazio shared. “We are here together. this is a small community. We all feed off each other.

“Our businesses would all like more parking, more customers. That’s what we would all like,” Donna Poe explained. “I think we try really hard to strike a good balance and I think, for the most part, most of the time it works.”

News 4 asked if a parking garage is a realistic addition in the future. Donna Poe said it could be expensive and disruptive but was not dismissive.

“It could be disruptive; it could be enhanced if done correctly and that’s what we try to do with any decision we make. That’s a big decision and it’s a big investment. Parking is really an asset and resource and we try to manage it the best we can,” Donna Poe said.

