First case of monkeypox reported in Jefferson County

This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows mature, oval-shaped monkeypox virions, left, and spherical immature virions, right, obtained from a sample of human skin associated with the 2003 prairie dog outbreak. U.S. health officials are expanding the group of people recommended to get vaccinated against the monkeypox virus.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - Tuesday, the Jefferson County Health Department is investigating a confirmed case of monkeypox.

Following confirmation from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, the health department is investigating possible exposure risks.

“Across the state, we have seen several cases of Monkeypox, so we were prepared for the potential that Jefferson County would see a case as well,” states Public Health Preparedness Supervisor, Jeana Vidacak. “Our clinicians have been trained on proper screening and testing procedures and our communicable disease team has been preparing for case investigations and community education.”

Anyone who may be at risk of exposure will be notified. For vaccine information, click here.

