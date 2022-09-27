Coldest Night Since April

Weather Discussion: Tonight will be our coldest since April as temperatures dip to the low 40s and even some spots in the upper 30s.

Tonight: Isolated spots of frost north of St. Louis can’t be ruled out, but not widespread and we don’t have frost advisories for our coverage area. Typically frost occurs around 36° and we’ll see most temperatures from 37° to 42° in the city.

Wednesday: It’s our coolest day of the week with highs in the mid 60s, more like a late October type of day. Not too windy, winds Northeast 5-10 MPH. Sunny skies during the day, but temperatures will dip quickly into the 50s after sunset Wednesday evening.

Rest of the week & weekend: Cool 40s for lows and highs getting a bit warmer, low 70s for daytime highs by the end of the week. We have a dry and sunny stretch. We may see some clouds off the remnants of Ian on Sunday, but no direct impact other than clogging the weather pattern which is why we have similar weather each day.

