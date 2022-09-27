No victims, evidence of gunman following active shooter report in Belton

A look outside the Chewy plant in Belton for an active shooter report.
A look outside the Chewy plant in Belton for an active shooter report.
By Shain Bergan
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 11:49 AM CDT
BELTON, Mo. (KCTV) - The Belton Police Department stated its officers have not found evidence of an active shooter following a 911 call to the Chewy fulfillment center complex Tuesday.

Officers had responded at 10:50 a.m. Tuesday to a report of an active shooter at the plant and warehouse off Interstate 49 and the 15000 block of Outer Road.

Just after 12:30 p.m., law enforcement stated more than 30 personnel responded to the scene and had yet to find any indication that shots were fired, or that there was even a gun.

The Chewy facility opened in August 2021. At the time of its opening, Chewy stated the 800,000 square-foot fulfillment center would bring 1,200-1,4000 jobs to the area.

