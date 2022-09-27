No victims, evidence of gunman following active shooter report in Belton

BELTON, Mo. (KCTV) - The Belton Police Department stated its officers have not found evidence of an active shooter following a 911 call to the Chewy fulfillment center complex Tuesday.

Officers had responded at 10:50 a.m. Tuesday to a report of an active shooter at the plant and warehouse off Interstate 49 and the 15000 block of Outer Road.

Just after 12:30 p.m., law enforcement stated more than 30 personnel responded to the scene and had yet to find any indication that shots were fired, or that there was even a gun.

CHEWY PLANT UPDATE: @BeltonPolice got a call for a potential active shooter - that call has been determined to be unfounded. At this time it’s not suspected to be a swatting call. Operations are expected to resume here this afternoon. — Morgan Mobley (@MMobleyKCTV5) September 27, 2022

The Chewy facility opened in August 2021. At the time of its opening, Chewy stated the 800,000 square-foot fulfillment center would bring 1,200-1,4000 jobs to the area.

Belton police say they have finished clearing the Chewy warehouse. They are clearing a nearby warehouse as a precaution. So far no injuries reported and no shooter found following an earlier report of a possible active shooter.



Updates on @KCTV5 pic.twitter.com/rPkkGrk35g — Emily Rittman KCTV5 (@EmilyRittman) September 27, 2022

