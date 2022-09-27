Attempted escapees injure guard at Juvenile Detention Center

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Three teenagers are accused of assaulting a guard in an attempt to escape the Juvenile Detention Center Sunday night.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said three detainees aged 14, 16 and 17 assaulted an employee late Sunday night at 3847 Enright Avenue. One of them asked to use the bathroom and once the guard opened the jail cell, he was punched and knocked to the ground. The teens took the guard’s keys and began opening other jail cells.

The teens damaged some property on the third floor during their attempted escape. The three teens were eventually caught.

The guard sustained some facial injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

