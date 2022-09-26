What’s that in the sky? Viewers capture Starlink satellites

Courtesy: Chellney Horn
Courtesy: Chellney Horn(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2022
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Viewers through the KY3 First Alert Weather app shared several pictures of a strange sequence of lights in the sky Sunday.

The string of lights happened to be from the weekend launch of the Starlink satellites. Starlink launched more than 50 satellites over the weekend.

You should see another string of lights in the sky Monday night, around the 8 p.m. hour.

