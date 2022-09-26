WANTED: Suspect sought in August shooting in Central West End

Police are looking for a man who they say shot a woman in the Central West in August
Police are looking for a man who they say shot a woman in the Central West in August(SLMPD)
By Dan Greenwald
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are looking for a man who they say shot a woman in the Central West in August.

The shooting happened in the 4400 block of Forest Park Ave. on August 22. Police say the man, who was captured on surveillance video, shot a 37-year-old woman inside an apartment because he was angry she answered a call on his phone. The woman was taken to a hospital in critical but stable condition.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s whereabouts is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477 and leave an anonymous tip.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

High School Game of the Week: Parkway North vs. Ladue
Dominick Pogue was last seen Sept. 19 in or near Sauget, Illinois.
MISSING: 28-year-old Missouri man last seen in Sauget a week ago
Graphic
Mehlville High School lifts lockdown after threat to ‘invade’ school
This spectacular mansion sits on a private 6+ acre estate.
Reside in St. Louis: 7327 Christopher Drive