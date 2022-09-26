Two firehouses in St. Charles to get huge makeover

By Damon Arnold
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 6:48 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV) - A huge makeover begins Monday on one of the firehouses in St. Charles. In the coming months, another firehouse will receive some upgrades.

The city of st. Charles plans to completely replace Firehouse 3 on here Elm Street. The current fire station has several structure issues, including flooding problems and electrical hazards that would require expensive repairs according to the city.

Another big reason, the firehouse isn’t big enough to house more modern firetrucks. The rebuild, which is possible after the passage of Prop R, is expected to be complete in about 18 months.

Station 2 dealt with a similar issue since it was built in 1956. The upgrades will start in either November or December.

Both areas are prime locations for response times. Monday’s groundbreaking start at 9 a.m.

