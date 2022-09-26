Sexual identity dropped from monkeypox screening in Missouri

FILE — The CDC reports there are more than 80 cases in Missouri and just under 25,000 cases in...
FILE — The CDC reports there are more than 80 cases in Missouri and just under 25,000 cases in the United States.(KWTX)
By Joseph Hennessy
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 7:31 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Missouri state health officials are changing requirements after local health officials told them some high-risk people could be avoiding the monkeypox vaccine.

The forms have asked people about their sexual identities and if they’ve engaged in commercial or group sex. Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services officials said they are finding people at a high risk of monkeypox are avoiding the vaccine because of those types of questions.

The survey will now ask for today’s date, your birthday, your legal name, your nickname if you use it, email, phone number, contact information, which clinic you want for vaccination, and if you have had contact with a confirmed case of monkeypox.

The CDC reports there are more than 80 cases in Missouri and just under 25,000 cases in the United States.

It’s spread through close contact with infected individuals, through skin-to-skin contact, sharing towels or other objects, during sex, and anytime people are close together.

LGBTQ+ advocates say the change will allow clinics to vaccinate more people.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Young Expressions Childcare
Good Samaritan finds toddlers who wandered away from St. Louis County daycare
Pujols 700 HR merchandise
Pujols merchandise sales go up at Arch Apparel after HR 700
Graphic
Homicide detectives called to St. Louis shooting
School Bus
Fox C-6 School District holds job fair as staffing shortage remains
Still image from Sept. 26, 2022 of the Richard Emery trial.
Richard Emery trial: DNA expert testifies