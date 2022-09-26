Schnucks taking over store with 2 locations in Franklin County

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Schnucks is expanding into Franklin County.

The chain has announced it is taking over Fricks Market and Stores in Union and Sullivan. The two locations last day as Fricks will be October 23. Both will open under the Schnucks banner on October 27.

The Union location will be a traditional Schnucks grocery store, but the Sullivan store will remain a Frick’s operated by Schnucks until a 23,000 square-foot store is completed on nearby E. Springfield Road.

Schnucks says the 66 employees who work at the two locations will be extended employment offers, and both stores will continue to be unionized.

