Richard Emery trial: DNA expert testifies

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) – Prosecutors spent part of Monday focused on DNA evidence in the murder trial against Richard Emery.

Emery is accused of killing Zoe J. Kasten, 8, Jonathan Kasten, 10, Jane Moeckel, 61, and Kate Kasten, 39, in 2018. Hours after the murders, detectives said Emery attempted to carjack a woman and stabbed her seven times when he could not start the car.

An expert testified Monday about DNA from blood on a gun that prosecutors said was used in the killings. The expert said the probability someone else would have the same DNA match as the blood found in the case would be “nonillion,” which is a one followed by 30 zeroes.

