Richard Emery trial: DNA expert testifies

Prosecutors spent part of Monday focused on DNA evidence in the murder trial against Richard Emery.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) – Prosecutors spent part of Monday focused on DNA evidence in the murder trial against Richard Emery.

Jury hears frantic 911 call, police body camera video in first day of Richard Emery trial

Emery is accused of killing Zoe J. Kasten, 8, Jonathan Kasten, 10, Jane Moeckel, 61, and Kate Kasten, 39, in 2018. Hours after the murders, detectives said Emery attempted to carjack a woman and stabbed her seven times when he could not start the car.

An expert testified Monday about DNA from blood on a gun that prosecutors said was used in the killings. The expert said the probability someone else would have the same DNA match as the blood found in the case would be “nonillion,” which is a one followed by 30 zeroes.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Graphic
Homicide detectives called to St. Louis shooting
School Bus
Schools still facing a worker shortage a month into the school year
High School Football Game of the Week
High School Game of the Week: Parkway North vs. Ladue
Dominick Pogue was last seen Sept. 19 in or near Sauget, Illinois.
MISSING: 28-year-old Missouri man last seen in Sauget a week ago