Reside in St. Louis: Colonial-style mansion for sale in St. Louis
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 11:07 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A colonial-style mansion built in 1991 is on the market for $2,095,000.
The home has five bedrooms, three full bathrooms and one partial bathroom. It also has a saltwater pool with a waterfall, theater and wet bar.
The home’s address is 7327 Christopher Drive in St. Louis.
The listing is held by Ted Wight with Dielmann Sotheby’s Internal Realty. Click here to learn more.
