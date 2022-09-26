Pujols merch sales go up at Arch Apparel after HR 700

By KMOV Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 6:36 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Albert Pujols made history Friday night and Arch Apparel is rolling out the merch.

Arch Apparel at Ballpark Village launched an Albert merch line at the start of the year and when Albert hit homerun 700, they rolled out their 700 shirts.

The store said they sold more than 200 shirts in the first 20 minutes of the big home run.

