Pujols named NL Player of the Week after hitting 700th home run

By Dan Greenwald
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Albert Pujols was named NL Player of the Week for the same week in which he hit career home run #700.

It marks the second time this season that Pujols has won the award. Last week, he hit .368, with 2 home runs and 5 RBI, and recorded a 1.084 OPS.

He hit career home runs 699 and 700 in Los Angeles Friday night. Becoming only the fourth player to hit 700 home runs.

