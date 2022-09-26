Probation officer finds over 1,500 child abuse content at Manchester sex offender home

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - A 41-year-old convicted sex offender was taken into custody after nearly 1,500 items of child sex abuse were found inside his Manchester home, federal investigators said.

Eric Goodwin, 41, of Manchester was previously convicted for having child porn in 2020, resulting in a two-year prison sentence and a life term of supervised release. While a probation officer was visiting his home in June, they discovered Goodwin had access to computers and other electronic devices. The 41-year-old admitted that there were over 882 images and 624 videos of child sex abuse on his iPhone, tablet and USB drive. He said he found the images on an app and the dark web.

Goodwin confessed to also sending child porn to someone on Snapchat. He was taken into custody at the end of his Monday plea hearing.

