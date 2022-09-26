Over $85M in assistance approved for St. Louis Area residents impacted by historic flooding

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – More than $85 million in assistance has been approved for St. Louis area residents impacted by historic flooding.

Missouri Governor Mike Parson announced Monday that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) approved $35.6 million in Individual Assistance grants for renters and homeowners for emergency repairs, rental assistance and other needs not covered by insurance. In addition, the National Flood Insurance Program has paid $27.9 million in claims for flood insurance policyholders, and the U.S. Small Business Administration has approved over $21.7 million in disaster loans for homeowners, renters and businesses.

“From July 25 to 28, the St. Louis region was hit with record rainfall of up to 10 or more inches that flooded homes, vehicles, and businesses, often in areas that had never experienced such flooding in the past,” Governor Parson said. “Even as the flooding was still ongoing, neighbors, faith-based organizations, and community partners started pulling together to assist people in need. We are glad this vitally important federal and state assistance is getting to residents and businesses, so they can recover, rebuild, and move forward. We urge residents affected by the flooding in St. Louis, St. Louis County, and St. Charles County to apply for assistance from FEMA before the October 7 deadline.”

People affected by the flooding disaster in St. Louis City, St. Louis County and St. Charles County can apply and stay in touch with FEMA by calling 1-800-621-3362, clicking here, or visiting a Disaster Recovery Center.

