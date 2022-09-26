Cool and dry air stays

Weather Discussion: Winds will continue to gust upwards of 30mph until the sun goes down. Temperatures cool nicely to the lower 50s tonight with dry air in place. Tomorrow won’t be nearly as windy, and high temperatures will be similar to today at the lower 70s.

Wednesday’s temperatures will be cooler due to a backdoor cold front. Typically, cold fronts move from west to east, but this cold front will come from the northeast and move west. It will usher in cool and dry air, expect highs in the 60s. Additionally, it’s bringing some overnight lows in the 40s through the end of the work week. Jacket weather!

Dry air remains into the weekend, and I think many will take advantage of the mild temperatures to knock some items off of their fall bucket list. No rain is forecasted for at least the next 7 days.

