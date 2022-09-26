MISSING: 28-year-old Missouri man last seen in Sauget a week ago

SAUGET, Ill. (KMOV) - Missouri police are asking for help finding a missing man who was last seen a week ago in Sauget, Illinois.

According to the Bollinger County Sheriff’s Office, Dominick Pogue was reportedly last seen on Sept. 19 in or around the Metro East town. The 28-year-old’s family has not heard from him since then.

Pogue has an eyebrow piercing and a tattoo on his right now. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, blue jeans, and tennis shoes.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Bollinger County Sheriff’s Office at (573) 238-2633.

