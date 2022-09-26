MISSING: 28-year-old Missouri man last seen in Sauget a week ago

Dominick Pogue was last seen Sept. 19 in or near Sauget, Illinois.
Dominick Pogue was last seen Sept. 19 in or near Sauget, Illinois.(Bollinger County Sheriff's Department)
By Stephanie Usery
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAUGET, Ill. (KMOV) - Missouri police are asking for help finding a missing man who was last seen a week ago in Sauget, Illinois.

According to the Bollinger County Sheriff’s Office, Dominick Pogue was reportedly last seen on Sept. 19 in or around the Metro East town. The 28-year-old’s family has not heard from him since then.

Pogue has an eyebrow piercing and a tattoo on his right now. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, blue jeans, and tennis shoes.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Bollinger County Sheriff’s Office at (573) 238-2633.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Graphic
Mehlville High School lifts lockdown after threat to ‘invade’ school
This spectacular mansion sits on a private 6+ acre estate.
Reside in St. Louis: 7327 Christopher Drive
Brandin Vaughn
Episode 202: Brandin Vaughn
out of the darkness
Out of the Darkness Walk remembers those who died by suicide and offers support to family, friends