Mehlville High School under lockdown

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Parents are asked to stay home as police investigate a threat made at Mehlville High School Monday.

The school was put under lockdown Monday after an anonymous threat, the school district said. Students will remain locked in their classrooms and nobody is allowed to enter or exit the school until police give the all-clear.

The school district said all students and staff are safe. The district didn’t say what the nature of the threat is.

Parents are asked to stay home and not to go pick up their children.

We will update the story as more information is released.

