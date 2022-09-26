Man wakes up to knife-wielding girlfriend in South City home, police say

By Nicole Sanders
Sep. 26, 2022
SOUTH ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was injured after waking up to a startling sight inside his south St. Louis home overnight Monday.

According to police, a 43-year-old man was asleep at a home in the 3500 block of Morganford in the Tower Grove South neighborhood when he felt a sharp pain in his back. When he got up, he spotted his 31-year-old girlfriend holding a knife as she confronted him over a personal matter.

The victim ran to a relative’s house who then called 911. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment for his laceration while officers took the woman into custody.

