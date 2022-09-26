KCPD: Social media post claiming serial killer on loose in KC ‘completely unfounded’

FILE — Kansas City Police Department
FILE — Kansas City Police Department(KCTV5 News)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Viral social media posts state a serial killer is targeting young Black girls in Kansas City.

The Kansas City Police Department, however, said those claims are not verifiable.

A TikTok/YouTube post from The Kansas City Defender said there are four women murdered and three others missing from the area around 85th Street and Prospect Avenue. It also called out police, government officials and activists for their silence on the alleged crimes.

Police said “there is no basis to support this rumor.”

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Graphic
Mehlville High School under lockdown
This spectacular mansion sits on a private 6+ acre estate.
Reside in St. Louis: 7327 Christopher Drive
Brandin Vaughn
Episode 202: Brandin Vaughn
out of the darkness
Out of the Darkness Walk remembers those who died by suicide and offers support to family, friends
taste of st. louis
Taste of St. Louis returns Downtown