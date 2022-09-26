KCPD: Social media post claiming serial killer on loose in KC ‘completely unfounded’
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Viral social media posts state a serial killer is targeting young Black girls in Kansas City.
The Kansas City Police Department, however, said those claims are not verifiable.
A TikTok/YouTube post from The Kansas City Defender said there are four women murdered and three others missing from the area around 85th Street and Prospect Avenue. It also called out police, government officials and activists for their silence on the alleged crimes.
Police said “there is no basis to support this rumor.”
