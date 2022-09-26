Heavy black smoke fills air near downtown St. Louis

By Stephanie Usery
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAUGET, Ill. (KMOV) – Heavy black smoke could be seen for miles near downtown St. Louis.

News 4 has learned a building in Sauget, Illinois was on fire as of 4:15 p.m. Monday. It is not known what building is on fire and if there are any injuries.

The smoke is being seen as far away as on the BJC Skycam Network’s Christian Hospital camera, which is located in north St. Louis County.

News 4 has a crew on the scene and will update this story as information develops.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Graphic
Homicide detectives called to St. Louis shooting
School Bus
Schools still facing a worker shortage a month into the school year
Massive plume of smoke after fire at Metro East chemical plant
A bakery that has been serving a Metro East community for nearly 50 years caught on fire Sunday.
Family-owned bakery in Waterloo damaged in fire