Heavy black smoke fills air near downtown St. Louis
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
SAUGET, Ill. (KMOV) – Heavy black smoke could be seen for miles near downtown St. Louis.
News 4 has learned a building in Sauget, Illinois was on fire as of 4:15 p.m. Monday. It is not known what building is on fire and if there are any injuries.
The smoke is being seen as far away as on the BJC Skycam Network’s Christian Hospital camera, which is located in north St. Louis County.
News 4 has a crew on the scene and will update this story as information develops.
Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.