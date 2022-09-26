Fox C-6 School District holds job fair as staffing shortage remains

JEFFERSON COUNTY (KMOV) - The Fox C-6 School District will hold a job fair on Tuesday evening to address a staffing shortage. The district has 65 unfilled positions, but the most critical need is bus drivers. The district was forced to cut bus service to hundreds of students because of a shortage of drivers.

Jennifer Hamilton had hoped her daughter would be able to ride the bus this school year.

“With my daughter, she’s at the elementary school, we do have to drop her off and pick her up every day. Lucky for me, I’m a work-from-home parent,” she said.

According to Superintendent Dr. Paul Fregeaux, the district has hired more drivers since the start of school last month.

“We’re making headway every day. We’re sending out communications almost weekly, about additional bus routes added and some more kids on the bus,” he said.

Fregeaux said they’ve been able to add bus service to nearly 400 additional students. To provide the same level of bus service as in previous years, the district would need to hire 16 more drivers.

The job fair will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the district’s service center at 849 Jeffco Boulevard. The district also has openings for food service workers, teacher’s aids, teaching assistants, custodians, maintenance workers and workers to staff before and after school programs.

Fregeaux said the staffing shortage is taking a toll on other employees in the district.

“People are working extra time, overtime. And the stress on that is putting extra hours in. People are covering for people,” he said.

The superintendent said the job fair will feature on-the-spot applications and on-the-spot interviews. He also said anyone interested in becoming a bus driver will get the chance to drive a bus. The job openings include full-time and part-time positions.

Fregeaux said the district offers great benefits and good pay.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.